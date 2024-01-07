Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Safehold worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 51.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after buying an additional 876,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after buying an additional 645,322 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

