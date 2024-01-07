Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
