Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

