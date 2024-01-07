Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

