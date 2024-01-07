Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $228.68

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.68 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($2.94). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.89), with a volume of 127,115 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.27. The stock has a market cap of £270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.08 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Helena Coles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,771.42). 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

