Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 505,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,372. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

