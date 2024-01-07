Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 786,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

