Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $871,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 216,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,728. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

