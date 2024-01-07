Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Horizon Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

