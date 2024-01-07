Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

