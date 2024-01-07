Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $81,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,506 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.67 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

