Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.