Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 18.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

