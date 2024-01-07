SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.68

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.68 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 90.13 ($1.15). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.16), with a volume of 90,770 shares changing hands.

SDI Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.37. The company has a market capitalization of £94.71 million, a PE ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49.

Insider Activity at SDI Group

In related news, insider Mike Creedon acquired 12,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,749.02 ($18,781.38). In related news, insider Ami Sharma acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.55) per share, for a total transaction of £90,700 ($115,497.26). Also, insider Mike Creedon acquired 12,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £14,749.02 ($18,781.38). 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

