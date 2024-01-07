Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,279,000 after acquiring an additional 405,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,888 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 508,819 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 877,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 842,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.17 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

