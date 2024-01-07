Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 66,066 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 2.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

