Seaview Investment Managers LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,538.83 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $847.01 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,513.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,345.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.