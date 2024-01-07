Seaview Investment Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

