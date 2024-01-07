Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys 4,485 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,872 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,968 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,310 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $29.87 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.59 million, a PE ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

