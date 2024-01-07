Seaview Investment Managers LLC Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.