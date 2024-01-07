Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $117.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

