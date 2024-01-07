Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

RUN stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,131. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

