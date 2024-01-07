Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $48.42 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

