Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $101.43 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

