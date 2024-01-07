Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SMH stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $101.43 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
