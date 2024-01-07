Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 2,513 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,688,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $1,926,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

