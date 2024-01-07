Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 4,327 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $518,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

