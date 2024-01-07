Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 57 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average is $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.