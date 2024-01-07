Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 22,943 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $474.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.39. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

