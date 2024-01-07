Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 86,430 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,430 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

