Seaview Investment Managers LLC Trims Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS OMFL opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

