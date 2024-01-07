SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
