Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Sempra stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Sempra by 21.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.9% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

