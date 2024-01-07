Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.83

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.83 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 176.40 ($2.25). Senior shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.24), with a volume of 134,010 shares trading hands.

Senior Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £738.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

