Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,751 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.7 %

SCI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

