ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.6% of Castleview Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $676.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $668.81 and its 200-day moving average is $601.09. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

