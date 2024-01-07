Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

