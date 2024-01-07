Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.