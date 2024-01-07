Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Holdings Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,639,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $200.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,286.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,403 shares of company stock worth $7,320,287. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

