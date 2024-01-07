Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.