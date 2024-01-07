Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 366 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
