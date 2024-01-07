Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 5,319 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

