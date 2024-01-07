Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

