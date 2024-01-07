Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

