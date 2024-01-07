Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

WEN stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

