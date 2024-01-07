Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.