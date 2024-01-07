Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GSST opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.