Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $544.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

