Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

AZO stock opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,621.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,547.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

