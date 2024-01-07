Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,278,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,683,000 after purchasing an additional 68,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $69.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.