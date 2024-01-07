Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

