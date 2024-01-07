Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 33,450 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

